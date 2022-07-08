Public service phones in Canada were unavailable due to communication failure

WASHINGTON, July 8 – RIA Novosti. A large-scale failure in the work of Rogers, Canada’s national telecommunications operator, made some of the phones of the country’s government services inaccessible.

In particular, the Canadian Border Agency reported on Twitter about the temporary inability to reach the service on the numbers “1-800” and suggested using alternative communication channels.

In addition, the Toronto Police Service reported that Rogers subscribers were having problems making calls to the emergency number “911” in the city.

In addition to the phone lines, the ArriveCAN app needed to confirm incoming travelers’ vaccinations was unavailable earlier on Friday. Due to network outages, arrivals will not be able to complete the in-app confirmation required to cross the Canadian border and are advised to use paper copies or proof of vaccination.

The failure of Rogers also managed to affect the work of all financial institutions and the conduct of monetary transactions in Canada.