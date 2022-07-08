World

Public service phones in Canada were unavailable due to communication failure

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

WASHINGTON, July 8 – RIA Novosti. A large-scale failure in the work of Rogers, Canada’s national telecommunications operator, made some of the phones of the country’s government services inaccessible.
In particular, the Canadian Border Agency reported on Twitter about the temporary inability to reach the service on the numbers “1-800” and suggested using alternative communication channels.
17:20In the world

Canadian Foreign Ministry imposes new sanctions against Russia

In addition, the Toronto Police Service reported that Rogers subscribers were having problems making calls to the emergency number “911” in the city.
In addition to the phone lines, the ArriveCAN app needed to confirm incoming travelers’ vaccinations was unavailable earlier on Friday. Due to network outages, arrivals will not be able to complete the in-app confirmation required to cross the Canadian border and are advised to use paper copies or proof of vaccination.
The failure of Rogers also managed to affect the work of all financial institutions and the conduct of monetary transactions in Canada.
17:01

In Canada, there was a major communication failure that affected the work of financial institutions

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Biden government requests endorsement for its deportation policy | News

25 mins ago

Japanese prosecutor opens investigation into Shinzo Abe’s murderer | News

2 hours ago

Joe Biden explains why he will visit the Middle East | News

3 hours ago

UK Transport Secretary Shapps to run for prime minister

12 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.