MOSCOW, July 8 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian military and national units have deployed weapons in the schools of the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv regions and the DPR, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, said on Friday.

“In the village of Viry, Sumy region, foreign mercenaries, weapons and ammunition depots are deployed in the school building, and heavy equipment and artillery are located in the immediate vicinity of the educational institution,” he said.

June 22, 17:18Infographics Interactive map of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine

In addition, Ukrainian nationalists placed armored vehicles, artillery and MLRS on the territory of gymnasium No. 44 (Skrypki Street) in Krivoy Rog, and set up roadblocks around the perimeter of the educational institution.

According to the general, in Kharkov, in the building of school No. 165 (Metrostroiteley Street), militants of the Ukrainian nationalist battalion “Kraken” are deployed, they have equipped a strong point with weapons and ammunition depots.

“In the New York settlement of the Donetsk People’s Republic at school No. 17 (Shkolny Lane), units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine equipped a strong point with a warehouse of weapons and ammunition, and placed armored vehicles, MLRS and artillery on the adjacent territory, while the approaches to the educational institution were mined, but about The local population was deliberately not notified of this,” Mizintsev added.