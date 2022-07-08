Russia on Friday conducts six humanitarian actions in areas of special operation

MOSCOW, July 8 – RIA Novosti. On Friday, Russia is conducting six humanitarian actions in the DPR and LPR, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, 747.8 tons of humanitarian aid are being transferred to local residents, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian interdepartmental coordinating headquarters for humanitarian response, said on Friday.

“On July 8, 2022, six humanitarian actions are being held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, during which 747.8 tons of essentials and food are transferred to the population,” Mizintsev said.

June 22, 17:18Infographics Interactive map of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine

According to him, over 44.7 thousand tons of essential items, food, medicines and medical products have been prepared at the collection points.

“41,135.9 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered to Ukraine and the republics of Donbass (since March 2, 2022), 1,278 actions have been carried out, including five over the past day in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, in during which 530 tons of humanitarian aid were transferred to the civilian population,” the general added.