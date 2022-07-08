Russia will block resolutions on SAR that do not comply with its draft

UN, July 8 – RIA Novosti. Russia will veto any resolution on the cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria that runs counter to its own text, which was not adopted by the Security Council on Friday, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, told reporters.

On Friday, the Security Council did not adopt two draft resolutions on the extension of the operation of the Bab el-Hawa checkpoint on the Syrian-Turkish border, which operates as part of the mechanism for the cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria. The checkpoint expires on July 10. The draft resolution of Ireland and Norway suggested that the work of the CAT would be extended for six months – from July 10 to January 10, 2023, and then automatically for another six months, “unless a resolution is introduced that says otherwise.”

Russia does not like this position. In an alternative draft resolution prepared by Russia, it was proposed to extend the work of the checkpoint for six months, until January 10, 2023. Then, in order to extend its work for another six months, it would be necessary to adopt an additional appropriate resolution of the Security Council. As a result, the Russian Federation vetoed the Western draft resolution. The Russian document did not get the required 9 votes.

After the vote, Polyansky was asked whether Russia would veto any new draft resolution put to the vote if it did not comply with the Russian text.

“Naturally,” Polyansky replied.

Meanwhile, he stated that if someone proposes a RF project, “we do not say that this is our intellectual property – if someone proposes our project for the second time, then why not. If not, then I think this page is turned “.

The first deputy representative added that he sees no other option.

The regime of simplified delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies to Syria from neighboring states (primarily across the border with Turkey) through border crossings has been in effect since 2014. This mechanism is renewed annually.

Within its framework, UN humanitarian agencies and their partners were initially entitled to use routes through the lines of confrontation and four border checkpoints: Bab es-Salam and Bab al-Hawa (both on the border of Syria and Turkey), Al- Yarubiya” (on the border with Iraq) and “Al-Ramta” (on the border with Jordan). As the Syrian army began to establish control over more and more territory, Damascus and Moscow began to advocate the gradual curtailment of border crossings.

On July 10, 2022, the operation of the only Bab al-Hawa border crossing remaining on the Syrian border expires. Western countries are actively in favor of extending the operation of the Bab el-Hawa checkpoint, as well as for the resumption of the work of other border crossings.