Biden read teleprompter remarks during speech

WASHINGTON, July 8 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden, talking about women’s rights, probably read a teleprompter remark.

Biden was making a statement about a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned a previous ruling on the constitutionality of the right to abortion.

“The following is a quote from the majority: “Women are not without electroral or political power. It is worth noting that the percentage of registered female voters who cast their ballots is higher than that of males who do so. “End quote,” Biden said.

Then the President of the United States, apparently, read out the text, which was planned as a remark only for him. “Repeat the statement,” Biden said, and indeed repeated the previous words.

By repeating them, Biden got confused in alliances. “Women are not deprived of electoral and, or political … More precisely, not and, or: or political power,” the US President said.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Emily Simons, in response to Twitter posts with an excerpt from the President’s speech, wrote that Biden actually said: “Let me repeat what I said.” Although on the recording you can clearly hear that the head of administration does not use personal pronouns.