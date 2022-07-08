The United States said it did not plan to discuss with Russia the delivery of humanitarian aid to the SAR

UN, July 8 – RIA Novosti. The United States does not yet plan to discuss with the Russian Federation at the highest level the issue of extending the cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

The journalist reminded the American Permanent Representative that in 2021 the Security Council extended the cross-border mechanism for the delivery of humanitarian aid shortly after the contacts between the leaders of Russia and the United States in Geneva.

“We do not have any such discussions and we are not planning them at the moment,” Thomas-Greenfield said, answering a question about whether high-level discussions with the Russian Federation are planned.

The regime of simplified delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies to Syria from neighboring states (primarily across the border with Turkey) through border crossings has been in effect since 2014. This mechanism is renewed annually.

Within its framework, UN humanitarian agencies and their partners were initially entitled to use routes through the lines of confrontation and four border checkpoints: Bab es-Salam and Bab al-Hawa (both on the border of Syria and Turkey), Al- Yarubiya” (on the border with Iraq) and “Al-Ramta” (on the border with Jordan). As the Syrian army began to establish control over more and more territory, Damascus and Moscow began to advocate the gradual curtailment of border crossings.

On July 10, 2022, the operation of the only Bab al-Hawa border crossing remaining on the Syrian border expires. Western countries are actively in favor of extending the operation of the Bab el-Hawa checkpoint, as well as for the resumption of the work of other border crossings.