Media: Ottawa and Berlin are close to an agreement on a turbine for Nord Stream

WASHINGTON, July 8 – RIA Novosti. Canada and Germany are close to reaching an agreement that will allow the return to Russia of a gas turbine for the Nord Stream pipeline, previously sent to Canada for repairs, the Globe and Mail newspaper wrote on Friday, citing an unnamed representative of the Canadian administration.

According to the publication, Canada and Germany are currently negotiating with Ukraine, which opposes the return of the turbine to Russia. A positive decision on this issue, the source points out, can be made “in the next few days”, while noting that for such an outcome, all parties to the negotiations “still have to do a lot.”

According to official Ottawa, Russia has “another additional turbine that it can put into operation”, but does not do this “in order to put economic pressure on Europe.” The return of the Russian turbine is intended in many ways to “eliminate this pressure lever,” the source of the newspaper points out.

In mid-June, Gazprom announced that it could supply only 67 million cubic meters of gas per day to Nord Stream, with a planned volume of 167 million cubic meters. The company explained this by the development of the overhaul life of gas compressor units (GCU), delays in the work of the German Siemens, which, due to Canadian sanctions against Russia, cannot return the GCU from repair from the Canadian plant, as well as identified technical engine malfunctions.

Now Gazprom is using about 40% of the capacity of the pipeline, the main route for delivering Russian gas to the European region, and is scheduled to shut down Nord Stream for annual maintenance from July 11 to 21, which could exacerbate gas shortages in Europe. Some countries – among them Germany and Austria – expressed concern that deliveries along the highway after the completion of work may decrease or stop.