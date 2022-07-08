The SAR shares the motives for which Russia blocked the resolution of the West

UN, July 8 – RIA Novosti. Syria fully shares the motives for which Russia in the UN Security Council vetoed the draft resolution of Norway and Ireland on the extension of the mechanism for the cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid to the SAR, Syrian envoy Bassam Sabbagh said at a meeting of the Security Council.

On Friday, the Security Council did not adopt two draft resolutions on the extension of the operation of the Bab el-Hawa checkpoint on the Syrian Turkish border, which operates as part of the mechanism for the cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria. The checkpoint expires on July 10. The draft resolution of Ireland and Norway suggested that the work of the CAT would be extended for six months – from July 10 to January 10, 2023, and then automatically for another six months, “unless a resolution is introduced that says otherwise.”

Russia does not like this position. In an alternative draft resolution prepared by Russia, it was proposed to extend the work of the checkpoint for six months, until January 10, 2023. Затем же для продления его работы еще на шесть месяцев потребовалось бы принять дополнительно соответствующую резолюцию СБ. As a result, the Russian Federation vetoed the Western draft resolution. The Russian document did not get the required 9 votes.

“My delegation fully agrees with the reasons presented by the Russian delegation that prompted the Russian delegation to reject the resolution presented by the (Western – ed.) sponsors,” Sabbagh said.