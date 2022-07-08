MOSCOW, July 8 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Friday announced the elimination of 375 Ukrainian militants as part of a special operation; at the same time, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that the Russian Federation was ready for negotiations on the export of Ukrainian grain, and the United States announced that it would send four HIMARS MLRS to Kyiv as part of a new military aid package.

Operation progress

In the Nikolaev region, up to 375 militants of Ukraine were destroyed, and as part of the counter-battery fight in the DPR, four MLRS batteries and four artillery batteries were suppressed in a day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

According to the agency, Russian aviation over the past day destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 and Su-25, air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 and nine drones.

In addition, two installations of the Harpoon coastal complex delivered from the UK were destroyed by Russian high-precision naval weapons, according to the information report of the department.

In total, the Russian military destroyed almost 4,000 tanks and other armored vehicles during the period of the JMD, the ministry said.

According to information provided by the head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, many members of the Ukrainian military intelligence have previously been convicted of robbery, robbery, arms and drug trafficking, burglary, grievous bodily harm and rape.

Mezentsev also said that, at the direction of Western countries, punitive raids are planned in Nikolaev against pro-Russian citizens and those dissatisfied with the Kyiv regime, “for this, SBU officers and up to 500 militants of the nationalist battalion “Tsunami” arrived from Kyiv, Odessa and Lvov to the city of Nikolaev.

The Russian side initiated six humanitarian actions in the DPR and LPR, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, 747.8 tons of humanitarian aid are being transferred to local residents, said Colonel General Mizintsev during his briefing.

The Ministry of Defense recorded that the Ukrainian military and national units deployed weapons in the schools of the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv regions and the DPR.

At the same time, the defense department stressed that, despite all the obstacles created by Kyiv, another 24.6 thousand people, including 3.6 thousand children, were evacuated from the dangerous regions of Ukraine and Donbass.

Shelling of the DPR

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces shelled the territory of the DPR 44 times, firing 317 ammunition, eight settlements came under fire, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire said.

As a result of shelling, five DPR servicemen were killed during the day, 14 were injured, these are the data of the People’s Militia of the DPR.

The shelling of the central districts of Donetsk continues, as a result of the shelling of the Kirovsky district of the city, a woman died, Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on Friday evening.

According to the Donetsk Ombudsman, from July 1 to July 7, 109 security officials and 26 civilians were killed in the republic, 260 law enforcement officers and 119 civilians were injured.

International agenda

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the readiness of the Russian Federation for negotiations on the export of Ukrainian grain, while he stressed that it is up to the Ukrainian side to unblock ports, clear mines or ensure safe passage through minefields. According to him, “already outside the territorial sea, Ukraine – Russia – Turkey are ready to ensure the safety of the relevant ships and bring them to the straits and beyond …”.

In turn, the Pentagon said that the United States will provide Kyiv with another package of military assistance, which will include four American multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) HIMARS, as well as related ammunition.

In addition, the United States, together with its allies, is discussing the possibility of supplying Ukraine with new coastal defense systems, a Pentagon spokeswoman said before announcing a new package of military assistance to Kyiv.