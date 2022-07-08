Former police officer sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating civil rights of George Floyd in the US | News

The United States (USA) federal district judge, Paul Magnuson, sentenced former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of the murder of African-American George Floyd in May 2020, to 21 years in prison for violating the civil rights of the victim.

In sentencing, Magnunson challenged Chauvin, saying “I don’t know why you did what you did, but putting your knee on someone else’s neck is simply wrong and you should be punished considerably for this conduct.”

The 46-year-old former agent had already been sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison in June 2021 by a state court, after being found guilty of murder and manslaughter, and is expected to serve his new sentence in full. simultaneously in a federal prison.

In 2021, Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights during his arrest and acknowledged that, in a 2017 case, he had violated the civil rights of a 14-year-old minor.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after Chauvin stopped him and, by having him on the ground, pressed his knee to his neck for more than nine minutes, although the victim said on several occasions that he could not breathe.

This fact generated outrage in the country and in various parts of the world, with numerous protests against racism and police brutality in the US.

