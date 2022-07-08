Weekly jobless claims rise in the US | News

The United States Department of Labor (USA) reported this Thursday that applications for unemployment benefits increased from 231,000 to 235,000 during the week of July 2.

In a report, the entity indicated that, in that period, “the number of real initial applications for state programs, unadjusted, amounted to 219,507”, experiencing an increase of 11,919 newly unemployed who demand aid compared to the previous week.

Also, in the week of June 25, seasonally adjusted unemployment in the US “was 1,375,000 people, which represents an increase of 51,000 people compared to the revised level of the previous week.”

For their part, as of June 18, former federal civilian workers had filed 6,337 claims, and at least 4,078 newly discharged veterans applied for benefits, according to the department.

Initial claims were 235,000 for the week ending 7/2 (+4,000).

Insured unemployment was 1,375,000 for the week ending 6/25 (+51,000).

— US Department of Labor (@USDOL)

July 7, 2022

In addition, the statement refers that the highest rates of insured unemployment on June 18 were presented in New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania, New York, Alaska, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois and Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the biggest increases in initial claims for the week ending June 25 were in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Ohio, Kentucky and Missouri.

The publication of the report coincides with recent announcements of upcoming layoffs, made by real estate and technology companies.

In this sense, the consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas indicated on this day that the layoffs announced by US employers rose to 32,517 in June, the highest number reported since February 2021.

The company stressed that, between the months of April and June 2022, job cuts amounted to 77,515.

The US is facing an economic slowdown, exacerbated by the Covid-19 health crisis, which has resulted in unprecedented inflation since 1994.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



