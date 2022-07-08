They warn about a new wave of Covid-19 cases in EU countries | News

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) warned this Thursday that several countries of the European Union (EU) are facing a new wave of Covid-19, and announced that they are studying vaccines adapted to the new variants of the virus.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They register an increase in inflation in the Eurozone

The head of the EMA Vaccination Strategy, Marco Calaveri, explained in a virtual press conference that “we are seeing a new wave of Covid-19 cases in many EU countries, since the BA.4 and BA. 5 omicrons are highly transmissible.”

However, the official acknowledged that the bloc’s countries are “in a much better position now than in previous waves of Covid-19”, given the high number of people immunized with virus vaccines.

In addition, Calaveri assured that, since June, the EMA has been carrying out research aimed at updating the vaccines, based on the data produced by the Pfizer and Moderna compounds, and that they could be used against specific variants of the virus.

The potential drugs currently under study combine one strain of omicron with another of SARS-CoV-2, and are known as bivalent or messenger RNA vaccines.

So far, the clinical trials applied “seem to offer an even broader immune response”, but they estimate that their use could be authorized in September to start the reinforcement process.

Calaveri also commented that the dates of application will depend on the effectiveness that the vaccines demonstrate in the trials, and explained that the EMA must “carefully review all the emerging clinical and non-clinical data, to better understand the impact of changes in the composition of vaccines on clinical performance.

We will need real world #evidence to understand the impact that updated #vaccines have on protecting people from infection and severe disease in the autumn and winter, and how long the boost might last. #EMAPresser

— EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News)

July 7, 2022

The EMA reported that experts discuss whether the vaccines currently in development could follow a pattern similar to those designed against seasonal flu, which does not require the submission of clinical data prior to the approval of the compound, which is updated every year. .

Likewise, he indicated that the effectiveness of “updated vaccines” in the immunity of people against infections and serious diseases in the autumn or winter months, as well as the duration of the immune period, has yet to be assessed.

The European health entity insisted that the available vaccines are effective against the severity or death of Covid-19, and recommended that people over 60 years of age and “medically vulnerable” should receive booster doses.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source