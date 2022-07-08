They denounce that Israel arrested 464 Palestinians in June | News

Organizations denounced this Thursday that Israeli forces arrested 464 Palestinians last June, including 70 minors and 18 women.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Israeli forces kill a Palestinian worker

The Prisoners Affairs Commission, the Prisoners Society, the Prisoners Support and Human Rights Association (Addameer) and the Wadi Hilweh Information Center said that a total of 3,873 Palestinians have been detained since the beginning of 2022.

In addition, they reported that 159 Palestinians of those arrested in June were from occupied East Jerusalem, while 1,896 belonged to the same territory.

On the other hand, of those who belong to the Gaza Strip, 15 were arrested in June and 64 since the beginning of the year.

According to the data revealed, Israel issued 153 administrative detention orders against Palestinians in June, including 58 new orders and 95 renewals of those already issued.

Some 862 arrest warrants have been issued since the beginning of the year, including 398 new ones against Palestinians.

Likewise, 4,650 defenders of the Palestinian cause are imprisoned in Israel, of which 30 are women and 180 minors, while 650 people have been administratively detained without charge or trial.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source