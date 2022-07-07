World

The State Duma will help colleagues in the Donbass, said Volodin

MOSCOW, July 7 – RIA Novosti. The State Duma will help the DPR and LPR to harmonize legislation in the Donbass, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the State Duma factions.
“Taking into account the problems and the situation on the territory of our sister republics – Luhansk and Donetsk – taking into account the appeals of our fellow deputies, we agreed that we will help them create a legal framework within which issues of healthcare, education, and social protection should be resolved. “, Volodin said.
He noted that issues related to joint work had already been discussed with colleagues a few weeks ago.
Putin thanked parliamentary parties for humanitarian aid to Donbass

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

