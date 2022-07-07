The State Duma will help colleagues in the Donbass, said Volodin

MOSCOW, July 7 – RIA Novosti. The State Duma will help the DPR and LPR to harmonize legislation in the Donbass, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the State Duma factions.

“Taking into account the problems and the situation on the territory of our sister republics – Luhansk and Donetsk – taking into account the appeals of our fellow deputies, we agreed that we will help them create a legal framework within which issues of healthcare, education, and social protection should be resolved. “, Volodin said.