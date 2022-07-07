Media: the head of the British Ministry of Defense wants to lead the Conservative Party

MOSCOW, July 7 – RIA Novosti. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is discussing the possibility of a Conservative leadership nomination, Sky News reports.

Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on Thursday that he is stepping down as head of the UK Conservative Party and the cabinet. He stated that he would fulfill his duties until the appointment of a new head of government.

“The head of the Ministry of Defense has three children. He discusses the possibility (nominations. – Ed.) with them, and also consults with friends and colleagues,” the channel says.

As the media wrote, a new leader of the Conservatives could be chosen at the congress in October, but some members of the party are already calling for the appointment of an interim prime minister who will replace Johnson in the post immediately after his resignation.

18:56 “Greasy pig” still retired

In recent days, a government crisis has erupted in the UK – more than 50 people left the cabinet in two days, including heads of key departments such as the Treasury and the Ministry of Health . They declared no confidence in Johnson and disagreed with his methods of leadership.

The reason for this was the scandal around the former Deputy Foreign Minister for European and US Affairs Christopher Pincher, who made a drunken brawl in one of the London clubs. And a few years ago he was already accused of sexual harassment. Some politicians claim that Johnson knew about Pincher’s troubled past, but appointed him anyway to the position of deputy coordinator of the Conservative parliamentary faction.

A month ago, Johnson went through a no-confidence vote in the Conservative Party. Then the scandal with the parties that took place at the Prime Minister’s residence in 2020-2021, during the strict coronavirus restrictions, became the reason. Nevertheless, Johnson managed to stay in office, enlisting the support of 211 representatives of the party with 148 who opposed.