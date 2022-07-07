World
The West managed to provoke a conflict to fight Russia, Putin said
MOSCOW, July 7 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the West wanted to provoke a conflict in order to move to a new stage of containment of Russia, then it succeeded.
“If the West wanted to provoke a conflict in order to move on to a new stage in the fight against Russia, to a new stage in containing our country, then we can say that it succeeded to a certain extent. And the war was unleashed and sanctions were imposed,” he said at the meeting. with the leaders of the factions of the State Duma, noting that in other conditions this would hardly have been possible.
However, according to him, the West lost.
“They should have understood that they have already lost. From the very beginning of our military special operation. Its beginning also means the beginning of a radical break in the American world order,” Putin added.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked