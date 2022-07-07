Russia wants a less hostile British prime minister than Johnson

MOSCOW, July 7 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said that Russia would prefer someone less hostile to the post of the new British prime minister, like Boris Johnson, who on Thursday announced his intention to leave the post of head of the Cabinet and leader of the Conservatives.

Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on Thursday that he is stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK’s Conservative Party. He stated that he would carry out duties until the appointment of a new head of the Cabinet.

“Of course, we would prefer someone not so much hostile and belligerent,” Kelin told Reuters in an interview.

According to him, Johnson concentrated too much on geopolitical issues, on Ukraine, and not on his country, people, state of the economy, and this led to a similar outcome.