Russia wants a less hostile British prime minister than Johnson

MOSCOW, July 7 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said that Russia would prefer someone less hostile to the post of the new British prime minister, like Boris Johnson, who on Thursday announced his intention to leave the post of head of the Cabinet and leader of the Conservatives.
Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on Thursday that he is stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK’s Conservative Party. He stated that he would carry out duties until the appointment of a new head of the Cabinet.
“Of course, we would prefer someone not so much hostile and belligerent,” Kelin told Reuters in an interview.
According to him, Johnson concentrated too much on geopolitical issues, on Ukraine, and not on his country, people, state of the economy, and this led to a similar outcome.
“He doesn’t like us very much. We don’t like him either.” Scandalous politician Boris Johnson

The resignation of Boris Johnson was the culmination of a government crisis that has flared up in the UK.

The resignation of Boris Johnson was the culmination of a government crisis that has flared up in the UK.

As it became known, former Deputy Foreign Minister for European and US Affairs Christopher Pincher staged a drunken brawl in one of the clubs. Some politicians said that Johnson knew about the colleague’s past, but appointed him to a high position.

As it became known, former Deputy Foreign Minister for European and US Affairs Christopher Pincher staged a drunken brawl in one of the clubs. Some politicians said that Johnson knew about the colleague’s past, but appointed him to a high position.

Johnson apologized and admitted that, “looking back, he did the wrong thing,” but this did not save the situation: dozens of officials left the government because of distrust of the prime minister.

Johnson apologized and admitted that, “looking back, he did the wrong thing,” but this did not save the situation: dozens of officials left the government because of distrust of the prime minister.

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, commenting on recent events, expressed the hope that more professional people would someday come to power in Britain.

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, commenting on recent events, expressed the hope that more professional people would someday come to power in Britain.

“As for Mr. Johnson himself, he doesn’t like us very much. We don’t like him either,” Peskov added.

“As for Mr. Johnson himself, he doesn’t like us very much. We don’t like him either,” Peskov added.

On Thursday morning, Johnson made a “courtesy call” to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to announce his intention to step down.

On Thursday morning, Johnson made a “courtesy call” to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to announce his intention to step down.

Before announcing his resignation, the prime minister made full appointments to the cabinet.

Before announcing his resignation, the prime minister made full appointments to the cabinet.

Johnson said he would serve as head of the party and government until a successor was chosen.

Johnson said he would serve as head of the party and government until a successor was chosen.

Meanwhile, not everyone agrees that Johnson should remain as prime minister for several more months.

Meanwhile, not everyone agrees that Johnson should remain as prime minister for several more months.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson grew up in a respectable family and received an excellent education: he graduated from Eton College and Oxford University.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson grew up in a respectable family and received an excellent education: he graduated from Eton College and Oxford University.

However, all this does not prevent the aristocrat and politician with great experience from walking in crumpled shirts and with hair as if it had never known a comb.

However, all this does not prevent the aristocrat and politician with great experience from walking in crumpled shirts and with hair as if it had never known a comb.

Johnson is not characterized by English modesty, he speaks about himself with pleasure, and he will always let out a biting word about other political leaders.

Johnson is not characterized by English modesty, he speaks about himself with pleasure, and he will always let out a biting word about other political leaders.

Johnson jokingly noted that he already had a long list of offended.

Johnson jokingly noted that he already had a long list of offended.

The politician subsequently disavowed many of his statements, and said about others that they were taken out of context.

The politician subsequently disavowed many of his statements, and said about others that they were taken out of context.

“Boris is often very careless, and, of course, this is bad for the prime minister,” a source familiar with Johnson once told RIA Novosti.

“Boris is often very careless, and, of course, this is bad for the prime minister,” a source familiar with Johnson once told RIA Novosti.

