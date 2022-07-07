World

Scholz says Germany is not in danger of bankruptcy

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
Less than a minute

BERLIN, July 7 – RIA Novosti. Germany is not in danger of bankruptcy, soon the budget debt will be reduced to the level before the start of the COVID pandemic, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on the ZDF TV channel, the program is broadcast live on the Internet.
“No, absolutely not,” the chancellor said, when asked if Germany was in danger of bankruptcy, adding that “by all accounts, provided that there is no major industrial crisis or escalation of war with global consequences, if everything goes well, then in a relatively short time, debt levels will reach pre-coronavirus levels.”
16:04

Germany may introduce gas quotas, media reported

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Scholz responded to German calls for the end of sanctions against Russia

18 mins ago

Germany tries to prevent an explosive rise in energy prices

34 mins ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Meets with Philippine President Marcos Jr. | News

6 hours ago

More than 800 million people suffered from hunger in 2021 | News

8 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.