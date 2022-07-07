Scholz says Germany is not in danger of bankruptcy

BERLIN, July 7 – RIA Novosti. Germany is not in danger of bankruptcy, soon the budget debt will be reduced to the level before the start of the COVID pandemic, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on the ZDF TV channel, the program is broadcast live on the Internet.

“No, absolutely not,” the chancellor said, when asked if Germany was in danger of bankruptcy, adding that “by all accounts, provided that there is no major industrial crisis or escalation of war with global consequences, if everything goes well, then in a relatively short time, debt levels will reach pre-coronavirus levels.”