BERLIN, July 7 – RIA Novosti. Berlin’s support for Kyiv will last as long as necessary, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on the air of the ZDF TV channel, reacting to the words of the presenter that almost 50% of German citizens are in favor of the soonest completion of sanctions against the Russian Federation and the conflict in Ukraine, possibly on condition territorial concessions from Kyiv.

Answering the question whether the chancellor is worried that if prices continue to rise, people will feel fear for their existence, and “47% of people in this country say today that they would like Ukraine’s consent to give up territories to east and south for these sanctions to be completed,” Scholz said “we will remain in solidarity for as long as necessary so that Ukraine can defend itself.”

“I believe that it is possible to act only with the support of citizens, so I believe that this (support for Ukraine – ed.) can continue for a very long time,” the chancellor added.