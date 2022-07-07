World

Germany tries to prevent an explosive rise in energy prices

BERLIN, July 7 – RIA Novosti. Germany is making every effort to prevent an explosive rise in energy prices, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on the ZDF TV channel, the program is broadcast live on the Internet.
“We are trying to do everything in our power now to have an impact so that the rise in energy prices is not too explosive. We very quickly began to improve our gas import structure,” Scholz said, adding that “ no state in the world” can currently completely get rid of the impact of rising prices in the energy sector.
Scholz responded to German calls for the end of sanctions against Russia

