Chinese Foreign Minister Meets with Philippine President Marcos Jr. | News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday to discuss various points on the bilateral agenda.

Chinese FM kicks off Southeast Asia tour

The Chinese foreign minister assured that relations between the two countries are in “a new golden stage” after the victory of Marcos Jr. in the last elections.

In this regard, Wang told his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, that Beijing appreciates “President Marcos’ recent commitment to pursue a friendly policy towards China and we speak well of these recent statements that have sent a very positive signal to the outside world.”

chancellor of #China projected "a new golden age" of ties with the Philippines, after becoming the first foreign minister to visit that country under the new administration of newly inaugurated Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

July 6, 2022

For his part, the president reported that various issues such as agriculture, energy and the consolidation of bilateral cooperation in general were discussed with the senior Chinese diplomat.

Previously, Marco Jr., anticipated that the territorial disputes of the South China Sea would be present at the talks table, but based on relations of mutual respect.

State Councilor & FM Wang Yi is visiting the Philippines. He told National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos that China has never followed the old path of colonization and plunder by traditional major powers. China will stay committed to peaceful development & win-win cooperation.

— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN)

July 6, 2022

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday as part of his tour to Southeast Asia after meeting in Naypyidaw with the foreign ministers of Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia in pursuit of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Mechanism.

Similarly, Wang Yi paid a visit to Indonesia in the framework of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, and then headed to Thailand on a tour that will also include Malaysia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



