More than 800 million people suffered from hunger in 2021 | News

Around 828 million people suffered from hunger in 2021 due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, as announced this Wednesday in their annual report by the offices of the United Nations (UN) in charge of address food insecurity.

Entities such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Program (WFP), the Fund for Agricultural Development, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF) warn that with these figures the goal of zero hunger by 2030 will be impossible.

According to forecasts, if the current situation persists, approximately 670 million people will still suffer from hunger by the year 2030, which means a “setback in efforts to eliminate hunger and malnutrition.”

At the same time, there has been a rise in the number of people who are food insecure when 2.3 billion were reported last year, representing almost a third of the world‘s population.

The report reveals that the Asian region was the one with the highest incidence with 20.2 percent of the affected population. Then, it is followed by the African continent with 9 percent and Latin America with 8.6 percent.

Similarly, about 3.1 billion people cannot access a healthy diet, however they point out that this indicator will experience a rise due to the inflation that the global economy is going through today.

In the midst of this scenario, international organizations urgently call for increased funds to combat hunger while urging the private sector to join in to reverse the alarming figures.





