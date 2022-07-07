At least 800 inmates go on the run in Nigeria | News

More than 800 inmates fled Wednesday from a prison in Abuja, Nigeria, after an attack attributed by authorities to Boko Haram terrorist militants, the Nigerian Ministry of the Interior confirmed.

The events at the capital’s prison came on the heels of a separate ambush on an advance motorcade of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who was not present, on its way to his hometown in the northern state of Katsina.

According to Interior Minister Shuaib Belgore, the mass escape of prisoners, allegedly released at the behest of Boko Haram, highlights the security challenges facing Nigeria, especially in northern regions where armed insurgents and criminal gangs are rife.

President Buhari this afternoon visited the Kuje Correctional Facility, in the aftermath of the criminal attack on the Facility. pic.twitter.com/jVZIpjt8lc

According to Belgore, the Abuja prison held some 900 inmates at the time of the events. He also reported that a security officer died during the raid and three others were injured, in an operation in which the Boko Haram attackers went to free co-religionists who were detained in the prison.

A total of 879 inmates fled, the prison service said in a statement, with 443 still at large and the rest recaptured. He said four inmates were killed and 16 others were injured.

The first information pointed to an escape of more than 600 inmates, later rectified, although a still unconfirmed number would have been recaptured, while the persecution continued: “They have been reported to the police, some of them we have successfully recovered from the bushes where they were were hiding, and (as of) now we’ve recovered about 300 of those who came out of jail cells,” Belgore said.

In the afternoon, the Nigerian president appeared at the penitentiary facilities with the purpose of knowing first hand the reports provided by the Ministry of the Interior.

The northern Nigeria-based terrorist insurgency, carried out by Boko Haram and an offshoot known as the Islamic State’s Central African Province, is blamed for violence that has killed more than 35,000 people and displaced more than 2 million, according to the UN.

Extremist violence is the most serious security challenge in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with 206 million people, which is also battling violence in the north-west by rebel herdsmen and a separatist movement in the south. from the country.





