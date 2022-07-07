Eighth death reported in shooting in Illinois, USA | News

US authorities confirmed this Wednesday the eighth death of one of the victims of the shooting that occurred during the Independence Day of that country (July 4) in Highland Park, located in the state of Illinois.

According to reports, the eighth death responded to the name of Eduardo Uvaldo, 69 years old, who died in the Evanston Hospital and the main causes of death are injuries received from gunshots.

The mayor of the city, Nancy Rotering, offered a press conference last Tuesday where she reported on the seventh death as a result of the tragic incident that also caused about thirty injuries.

This Monday the main suspect in the massacre was captured, the 22-year-old named Robert E. Crimo III, who later confessed to having fired several shots with a rifle from the roof of one of the buildings adjoining the street where the parade passed. .

Dates before last July 4, Crimo had posted videos on his social networks that can be interpreted as a preview of the massacre that he supposedly carried out.

The Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) The Gun Violence Archive recorded this heinous event as the 309th mass shooting carried out in the United States so far in 2022 and the fifteenth massacre of the year in that country.

