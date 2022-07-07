Greece reports first death associated with severe acute hepatitis | News

The National Public Health Organization of Greece (EODY) announced this Wednesday the first death of a minor, diagnosed with severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin.

A statement issued by the health authority of that European country reveals that “it is a 13-month-old boy, who was admitted to a private pediatric clinic for two days of fever and lethargy.”

EODY indicated that the health personnel carried out tests on the patient, which yielded the diagnosis of “liver failure and cerebral edema and despite the efforts of the doctors, unfortunately he died.”

The entity also assured that in recent months, Greece has reported eleven “probable cases” of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in minors, according to the parameters of the World Health Organization (WHO) for an accurate confirmation of the disease.

“These cases did not require special treatment, did not present any complications and remain in excellent condition,” confirmed the Greek EODY.

At the end of June, the WHO revealed that 33 nations have confirmed more than 900 cases of the disease. Of these, 5 percent of infants had to undergo a liver transplant, and two percent died of the disease.

