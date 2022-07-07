World

Greece reports first death associated with severe acute hepatitis | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 49 mins ago
1 minute read

The National Public Health Organization of Greece (EODY) announced this Wednesday the first death of a minor, diagnosed with severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Report 920 possible cases of childhood hepatitis of unknown origin

A statement issued by the health authority of that European country reveals that “it is a 13-month-old boy, who was admitted to a private pediatric clinic for two days of fever and lethargy.”

EODY indicated that the health personnel carried out tests on the patient, which yielded the diagnosis of “liver failure and cerebral edema and despite the efforts of the doctors, unfortunately he died.”

The entity also assured that in recent months, Greece has reported eleven “probable cases” of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in minors, according to the parameters of the World Health Organization (WHO) for an accurate confirmation of the disease.

“These cases did not require special treatment, did not present any complications and remain in excellent condition,” confirmed the Greek EODY.

At the end of June, the WHO revealed that 33 nations have confirmed more than 900 cases of the disease. Of these, 5 percent of infants had to undergo a liver transplant, and two percent died of the disease.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 49 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

At least 27 people die in Japan after strong heat wave | News

2 hours ago

WHO committee to assess spread of monkeypox | News

3 hours ago

Death toll rises to 9 after glacier collapse in Italian Alps | News

5 hours ago

Afghanistan launches investigation after shells fall in Uzbekistan

14 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.