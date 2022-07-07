At least 27 people die in Japan after strong heat wave | News

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA) reported this Wednesday that from June 27 to July 3, the heat wave that hits Japan has left at least 27 dead and 14,353 people hospitalized.

The report of over 10,000 people affected is recorded for the first time this season, according to the FDMA, which points out that 6,343 people developed symptoms of heatstroke even when they were at home.

Likewise, the Japanese entity indicated that 741 people were transferred to the hospital after showing similar symptoms while they remained in other institutions and public spaces. In addition to the unusual heat wave, some people may have had difficulty adjusting to the sharp increase in temperature.

July 6, 2022

Said instance specified that the number of hospitalized tripled compared to the previous week, and the data shows that 8,179 patients were transferred by ambulance, of which about 57 percent were 65 years of age or older.

Record temperatures held over the weekend in Tokyo, with a record high of 35 degrees Celsius for nine consecutive days, while other prefectures have reached 40 degrees.

On June 30, 2022, in the neighboring prefectures of Saitama and Chiba, the temperature that day reached 39 and 36 degrees, respectively. With this situation, the Government asked households and companies to save electricity for three months to avoid a crisis in the face of the unprecedented heat wave





