WHO committee to assess spread of monkeypox | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that the agency’s Emergency Committee will meet on July 18 with the aim of evaluating the spread of monkeypox internationally.

According to the health authority, currently more than 6,000 people in 58 nations are positive for the disease.

In this sense, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, specified that during the meeting the specialists will determine the level of risk of the disease, thus, it will be pointed out if smallpox constitutes a moderate risk, as was declared last 27 June, or if it is necessary to declare an international health emergency.

Likewise, the entity asserted that the spread of the virus in central and western Africa is of great concern to the WHO, since these areas were not affected at the beginning of the outbreak that began last May in the United Kingdom.

“The WHO is working with countries and vaccine manufacturers to coordinate the distribution of vaccines, which are currently scarce and must be accessible to the most vulnerable people,” the entity said.

It is worth specifying that the WHO collaborates with representatives of the LGTBI+ community to guide society and break the stigma associated with the spread of the virus and offer information to enhance protection against the disease.

