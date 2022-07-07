Death toll rises to 9 after glacier collapse in Italian Alps | News

The authorities reported this Wednesday that the death toll increased to nine after the partial detachment of a Marmolada glacier, which occurred on July 3 in the Italian Alps, after the bodies of two other people were found.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Five regions of Italy declared in emergency due to drought

The two victims were recovered by the Trentino Civil Protection and Alpine Rescue teams, who use drones and helicopters in a search by air, given the risk of possible new avalanches if they do it by land amid the high temperatures that are recorded in that zone.

The president of the northern autonomous province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, told the press that so far nine deaths have been officially registered and seven people have been injured, of whom four are hospitalized in Trento and three in hospitals in Venice.

Le vittime accertate salgono a nove. Due in più rispetto a ieri, di cui 4 riconosciute dai famigliari e 5 non identificati. I feriti sono 7: 4 ricoverati a Trento, 3 in ospedali veneti

— Maurizio Fugatti (@MaurizioFugatti)

July 6, 2022

Similarly, some three people are still missing and only four of the deceased have been recognized by their relatives.

In addition, they consider the possibility that two of the five bodies that remain to be identified are tourists of Czech nationality.

Fugatti stressed that the figures must be offered with caution, since in the last few hours people reported as missing have been found alive, but they were sheltered in other places.

The Marmolada glacier is located in the Alps mountain range and is 200 meters long, 60 meters wide and 30 meters thick.

On July 3, a mass of ice and rocks collapsed and descended in the form of an avalanche towards the Dolomites.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source