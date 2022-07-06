Afghanistan launches investigation after shells fall in Uzbekistan

KABUL, July 6 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Afghan interim government said an investigation was underway after several shells fell on the Afghan-Uzbek border on Tuesday, there The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Afghan interim government said an investigation was underway after several shells fell on the Afghan-Uzbek border on Tuesday, there declared that this should not affect the relations between the two countries.

According to Abdul Kahar Balkhi, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Taliban government (the Taliban * movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), eight rockets fell in the border area on Tuesday, some of which hit the territory of Afghanistan, some – on the territory of Uzbekistan.

“Security forces immediately rushed to the site and began an investigation. Serious efforts are being made in the area to locate and apprehend the perpetrators… the enemy has not posed a serious threat in the past 10 months, now he is taking terrible actions that will never disrupt relations between the two friendly countries ” Balkhi wrote on Twitter.

In Afghanistan, they believe that such destructive actions on the border are the work of “circles that want to create problems in relations between the two countries,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan reported that five rockets fell on the territory of Uzbekistan, presumably arriving from the territory of Afghanistan. According to the ministry, there were no explosions during the fall of the shells, as a result of which there were no human casualties and no destruction.

