World

Afghanistan launches investigation after shells fall in Uzbekistan

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

KABUL, July 6 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Afghan interim government said an investigation was underway after several shells fell on the Afghan-Uzbek border on Tuesday, there declaredthat this should not affect the relations between the two countries.
According to Abdul Kahar Balkhi, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Taliban government (the Taliban * movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), eight rockets fell in the border area on Tuesday, some of which hit the territory of Afghanistan, some – on the territory of Uzbekistan.
“Security forces immediately rushed to the site and began an investigation. Serious efforts are being made in the area to locate and apprehend the perpetrators… the enemy has not posed a serious threat in the past 10 months, now he is taking terrible actions that will never disrupt relations between the two friendly countries ” Balkhi wrote on Twitter.
In Afghanistan, they believe that such destructive actions on the border are the work of “circles that want to create problems in relations between the two countries,” he added.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan reported that five rockets fell on the territory of Uzbekistan, presumably arriving from the territory of Afghanistan. According to the ministry, there were no explosions during the fall of the shells, as a result of which there were no human casualties and no destruction.
* The movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
July 2, 20:12

Mirziyoyev announced the adoption of measures against violators of the security of Uzbekistan



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The State Duma will help colleagues in the Donbass, said Volodin

9 hours ago

Media: the head of the British Ministry of Defense wants to lead the Conservative Party

9 hours ago

The West managed to provoke a conflict to fight Russia, Putin said

10 hours ago

Russia wants a less hostile British prime minister than Johnson

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.