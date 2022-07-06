World

Tories until July 11 will not change the rules that do not allow the suspension of Johnson

MOSCOW, July 6 – RIA Novosti. The committee of the British Conservative Party on Monday, July 11, will hold elections for its own leadership, until that moment the rules for changing the party leader, who is now Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will remain unchanged, Sky News reports, citing party sources.
According to the current rules, a second vote of no confidence can be passed to the prime minister only a year after the previous vote. Johnson had already undergone a similar procedure in May.
Zakharova told why London had internal problems

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the Committee of the Conservative Party (the so-called “committee of 1922”) will discuss the rule change as early as Wednesday.
According to Sky News, the new leadership of the committee will still change the rules on a vote of no confidence, but how much the temporary immunity will be reduced (or even canceled) is still unknown.
Last week it became known that the former British Deputy Foreign Minister for European and US Affairs Christopher Pincher had previously staged a drunken brawl in a London club. A number of politicians claimed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Pincher to the post of deputy coordinator of the Conservative parliamentary faction, although he knew about his notorious past. Johnson issued an apology and admitted that, “looking back, he did the wrong thing,” but the recognition was followed by a series of resignations due to lack of confidence in the prime minister.
In just less than a day, more than 30 members of the government left their posts, including the heads of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health.
Two more ministers will try to persuade Johnson to resign, media report

