Johnson told the Scottish leader that now is not the time for a referendum

MOSCOW, July 6 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a letter to Scottish President Nicola Sturgeon, said that now is not the time to deal with the issue of a referendum on independence because of problems within the country and in the world

“I have taken a close look at the arguments you have presented for the transfer of power from the British Parliament to the Scottish Parliament for another independence referendum. As our country faces unprecedented challenges at home and abroad, I cannot accept that now is the time to go back.” to a question that the people of Scotland already gave a clear answer to in 2014,” Johnson wrote in a letter posted by Sturgeon on Twitter.

In response, she said that Scottish democracy will not be “hostage to this or any other prime minister.”

Sturgeon has previously announced her intention to hold another independence referendum in 2023, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly stated that he will not allow a second referendum, since the people of Scotland already expressed their will in 2014. Then 44.7% voted for independence, 55.3% against. The Scottish referendum will require the approval of the central authorities.