Sri Lankans complain about long queues for fuel

COLOMBO, July 6 – RIA Novosti. Residents of Sri Lanka are forced to queue for fuel all day, as the island is experiencing an acute economic and political crisis, residents of the country told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Sri Lankan Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the country had less than a day’s supply of fuel left, with the next delivery of gasoline expected at the end of July. At the end of last month, the authorities of Sri Lanka, amid a shortage of fuel, banned the sale of fuel to private individuals until July 10, allowing the refueling of cars of essential services, in particular doctors, police and firefighters.

14:21 Putin in a conversation with the President of Sri Lanka discussed energy

As a result of this decision, car traffic on the island has been greatly reduced. Private buses, which account for two-thirds of the country’s fleet, said they had limited service on Sunday as they were hit hard by fuel shortages, and on Monday no more than 5% of the total number of buses entered the routes.

“Usually we have to queue for fuel for three to four days under the scorching sun. There is no way to leave the cars to even go out to eat… I can only buy 1,000 rupees ($2.8) worth of gasoline at a time for my motorcycle. This amount is completely insufficient and I have to queue again a few days later to fill up again. We suffer in these queues without food, water and toilets,” said Sri Lankan Tishara Iroshan.

According to businessman Steven Angelo, there are known cases of groups of people trying to take over refueling and intimidating other people in the queues. He also noted that the police and military are unable to do anything when fights break out at gas stations.

“It’s especially unsafe at night, especially for women. I’ve seen people come with their families because they can’t leave them at home. What’s worse, there are no taxis, public transport or even ambulances for emergencies,” Angelo said.

June 27, 21:58 Sri Lankan authorities banned the sale of fuel to private individuals for two weeks

Food delivery courier Ratnayake said he used to work six days a week, but now he only works two or three days and spends the rest of his time waiting in line for gas stations.

“Most of my colleagues who did the same job as me are just not working now. They quit their jobs and went back to their villages because life is a bit better there…at least you can find something to eat in the countryside “, Ratnayake added.

Beautician Piyumi Gajanayake complained that now she can’t do business, as she has to stand in lines, and her salon is closed.

“We are not even told if the fuel will arrive at the gas station. We just hope and wait, and I will return to work if the fuel does not arrive by lunchtime. It has become a common thing for us, and I think people are getting used to it,” she said. she is.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. The crisis is caused by a shortage of foreign exchange as a result of reduced tourism due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the country unable to buy enough fuel. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only hit the island’s tourism sector, a key source of foreign exchange, but remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad have also declined. There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, fuel and gas in the country. Many parts of Sri Lanka are facing constant power outages due to lack of foreign exchange to import fuel.