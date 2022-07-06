Road accident in Türkiye leaves six dead and 25 injured | News

Türkiye authorities reported on Tuesday that at least six people died as a result of an accident involving a passenger bus in the province of Kirklareli.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bus accident in India leaves at least 16 dead

Governor of Kirklareli province, Birol Ekici, said: “The bus overturned on the side of the road when leaving the city of Luleburgaz and six people were killed. One of them is a child. 25 others were injured in the accident.”

The investigating authorities have not specified the causes of the event nor have they specified the identity of the victims who were traveling to the city of Bodrum, considered one of the most attractive tourist destinations.

Maalesef bu sabah Edirne’den kalkıp Bodrum’a gitmek üzere yol alan bir otobüs Kırklareli-Lüleburgaz’da devrildi ve 6 vatandaşımızı kaybettik.Yaşamını yitirenlere Allah’tan rahmet diliyor, tüm vatandaşlarımızı Kurban Bayramıdi seyahatinde yollarda di yollarda.

— Mehmet Siyam Kesimoğlu (@mehmetkesimoglu)

July 5, 2022

The passenger car crashed into a fence and plunged down a ramp where it remained until the arrival of police, medical personnel, firefighters and rescue forces.

This accident is the third reported in three days where several deaths are recorded after the Turkish government declared nine days of vacation within the framework of the so-called Feast of Sacrifice.

Kırklareli Lüleburgaz’da yolcu otobüsünün devrilmesi sonucu hayatını kaybeden vatandaşlarımıza Allah’tan rahmet; yaralılara acyl şifalar dilerim. pic.twitter.com/d5cAigC9dl

— M. Ergun TURAN (@MErgun_Turan)

July 5, 2022

On May 22, it was announced that three people died and 41 were injured as a result of an accident involving a bus carrying university students in the central town of Nigde.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source