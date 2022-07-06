Russia denounces magnitude and uses of weapons sent to Ukraine | News

Russia denounced on Tuesday the magnitude and final destination of the weapons that Western powers, led by the United States, have sent to Ukraine since last February after Moscow launched a special military operation on Ukrainian territory.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The G7 dramatically tries to stop Russian enrichment

During an update given at a conference of heads of the Russian armed forces, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that more than 28,000 tons of military equipment had already been delivered to Ukraine by Western armies, starting with the United States.

According to the reports cited by Shoigú, some foreign weapons supplied by Western powers to Ukraine would be spreading throughout the Middle East region and would also have reached the illegal arms market, without being able to determine with certainty in whose hands they remained.

Likewise, the Minister of Defense described as successful an offensive by the Russian army and units of the self-proclaimed popular republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which would have reduced the number of what Moscow calls foreign mercenaries, as well as private military companies operating in Ukraine. , under the kyiv Government.

In this sense, Shoigu reported that in the last ten days 170 of these soldiers described as mercenaries have died, another 99 have refused to participate in hostilities and have left the Ukrainian territory.

This is not the first complaint made in this regard by Russia, whose government repeatedly accuses the Western powers of allying with the Ukrainian government with the delivery of war material and other financial aid packages.

Numerous countries condemned the operation in Ukraine, have decided to support kyiv with arms supplies, donations, humanitarian aid and sanctions against Moscow, which, in the Kremlin’s opinion, only “add fuel to the fire” of the conflict and in no way contribute to resuming peaceful talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source