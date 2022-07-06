China Says Diaoyu Islands Activities Are Legitimate | News

China considers the activities of its coast guard ships against Japanese fishing vessels in the waters around the controversial Senkaku Islands, also known as the Diaoyu Islands in China, to be entirely legal.

In response to two Chinese patrol boats attempting to approach Japanese fishing boats in the waters off the Diaoyu Islands on Monday morning, the Japanese government, according to Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, registered a diplomatic protest with Beijing.

“Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands have been part of China’s territory. The activities of Chinese ships in the adjacent waters are legitimate and legal. The Japanese side has no right to point fingers at these activities,” said the spokesman for the chancery, Zhao Lijian

#China defends as legitimate the actions of its patrol boats off the Diaoyu Islands, called Senkaku by Japan, and which are a source of dispute between the two countries pic.twitter.com/pMgq9OaGO2

July 5, 2022

The Diaoyu Islands are the subject of expanded territorial claims by China and Japan. China cites Japanese maps from 1783 and 1785 showing that the islands lie within Chinese territory, while Japan argues that its rule over the islands has existed since 1895.

The Diaoyu Islands came under the administration of the United States after World War II before being transferred to Japan. in 1972.

Japan believes that China’s sovereignty claims over the islands stem from the discovery of lucrative minerals in its inland waters in the 1970s.

When the Japanese government acquired three of the five islands from a private owner in 2012, the territorial question intensified.

The West and Japan have been trying to get China to condemn Moscow’s operation in Ukraine, while Beijing is adamant about maintaining a neutral stance on the matter while strengthening economic ties with Russia.





