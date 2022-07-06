Ethiopian government denounces new massacre by terrorist group | News

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, accused on Tuesday the so-called Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) of a new massacre against civilians from the Amhara ethnic minority, which would have left a balance of at least 320 people dead, including women, children and elderly.

According to the media, the attack on the town of Kelem Welenga, Oromia region, about 400 kilometers from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, occurred on Monday morning and lasted several hours. As of evening, at least 320 bodies had been identified.

In messages broadcast through the social network Twitter, Ahmed lamented the death of civilians. He pointed out that with this crime OLA took revenge for its recent military failures and promised to eliminate said armed group.

The incident occurs two weeks after a previous massacre against the town of Tole Kebele, also awarded by the Ethiopian government to OLA, and in which between 340 and 380 people lost their lives, according to press reports.

The spokesman for this armed formation, Odaa Tarbii, denied responsibility for Monday’s attack and assured that the security forces were responsible for it.

He added that two divisions of the Ethiopian Army and allied forces occupy the area and that regime militias killed civilians “while the security forces did nothing.”

Witnesses to the event told international media that the armed group deployed so many troops that the regional security forces had to wait for reinforcements to access Kelem Welenga.

For his part, the head of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), Daniel Bekele, urged the government to stabilize the security situation in the area and stop “what appears to be the killing of residents for ethnic reasons.”

The OLA is a dissident group from the Oromo Liberation Front, which renounced the armed struggle after the peace agreement signed in 2018. According to the media, in recent months the OLA has claimed responsibility for several attacks, particularly in Oromia.

It is considered a region with great backwardness, marginalization and political abandonment by the State, and is used as a theater of operations by the OLA, which in 2020 was declared a terrorist group by the Government.

According to journalistic reports, systematic outbreaks of ethnic violence have occurred in recent years in the regions of Benishangul-Gumuz (west), Amhara (west) and Oromía (center and west), after which conflicts of land and power.





