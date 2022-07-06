Shooting leaves at least three dead in Indiana, USA | News

World

At least three people died on Monday and seven others were injured as a result of a shooting at a neighborhood party in the city of Gary, state of Indiana, as part of the celebrations for Independence Day in the United States.

The victims are two men, one 27 years old and the other 25, along with a 20-year-old girl. At the moment, the condition of the injured is unknown.

“The victims of the shooting were taken to hospitals in the area, by ambulance and in private cars. Due to the shocking nature of the scene, mutual assistance was requested from surrounding law enforcement agencies,” Gary Police said in a statement.

The police began investigations into the incident and have asked any citizen with information about the case to contact them.

Prior to the shooting, six other people were killed and 24 wounded in the middle of the US Independence Day parade in Hihgland Park, in the state of Illinois.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man as the suspected perpetrator of the attack, named Robert “Bobby” Crimo III.

