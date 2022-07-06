UK ministers resign over disagreement with Johnson | News

The Secretary of Health of the United Kingdom, Sajid Javid, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced on Tuesday their determination to leave their positions after losing confidence in the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in the context of a series of scandals surrounding his person.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They propose to hold a new independence referendum in Scotland

In a letter spread through his social networks, Javid argued that he cannot occupy his position with a clear conscience. He recalled that Johnson’s own co-religionists recently filed a no-confidence motion against him.

He added that the head of government passed the vote (211 votes in favor and 148 against), but lost his confidence. He assured that the ministers have not always been popular, but at least they have been competent and guided by the national interest.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.

It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp

— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid)

July 5, 2022

He lamented that now “citizens are concluding that we are neither one nor the other” and stated that “British citizens rightly expect integrity in government”.

For his part, Sunak explained through Twitter that citizens expect “rightly, that the Government behave appropriately, competently and seriously.” He assured that it is worth fighting for these rules of conduct and for that reason he resigned.

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.

My letter to the Prime Minister below. pic.twitter.com/vZ1APB1ik1

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak)

July 5, 2022

One of the scandals surrounding the figure of the Prime Minister broke out days ago, when it emerged that a deputy from Johnson’s party (Conservative or Torie), Chris Pincher, harassed two men in a public place while drunk.

Shortly afterward it emerged that Johnson was aware of other instances of Pincher’s sexual misconduct and continued to appoint him to high positions despite this.

Previously, there was the scandal of the crowded parties and the consumption of alcohol in the official residence of the Prime Minister, in Downing Street, while the Government instructed all citizens to abide by a strict quarantine due to Covid-19.

The Tory party is corrupted and changing one man won’t fix that.

Only a real change of government can give Britain the fresh start it needs. pic.twitter.com/qx3k9jQLZw

— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer)

July 5, 2022

This Tuesday, the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, told local media that the rest of the Cabinet must act in the national interest and force Johnson to leave office.

The Labor MP assured that voters have become convinced that “the Conservative Party is corrupt and changing one man will not fix it. Only a real change of government can give the UK the fresh start it needs.”

Another Labor lawmaker, Chris Bryant, called for elections to be called and labeled Javid and Sunak as accomplices in Johnson’s Downing Street career.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source