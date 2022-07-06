Death toll rises to seven in shooting in Illinois, USA | News

Lake County District Attorney Eric Rinehart reported Tuesday that seven murder charges were filed against the man accused of the shooting that occurred during a parade in Highland Park for Independence Day in the United States. .USA).

According to the authorities, more than 30 people were also injured in the incident, who tried to flee the scene when the shots were heard, minutes after starting the parade for the 4th of July, on the outskirts of Chicago.

Rinehart told a news conference that the suspect identified as 22-year-old Robert Crimo III will face a first-degree murder charge for each victim, and they plan to file other charges for those injured.

The Illinois State Police continues its support of the Highland Park community in the wake of the tragic July 4th shooting. ISP and the State of Illinois want to support survivors with resources to cope with the loss and suffering they have experienced.

For her part, the city’s mayor, Nancy Rotering, also confirmed the death of a seventh person and said she knew Crimo, who was arrested by authorities on Monday.

“I know him as someone who was a Cub Scout when I was the leader of the Cub Scouts … It’s one of those things where you step back in time and say, ‘What happened?'” he said. Rotering to a local medium.

The authorities indicated that Crimo had posted videos on his social networks in which he insinuated that he could commit an act like what happened, demonstrating a penchant for violence.

According to data from the local police, the suspect opened fire with a rifle from one of the roofs near the street where the celebrations were taking place.

For its part, the non-governmental organization (NGO) The Gun Violence Archive indicated that this event was recorded as the 309th mass shooting and the fifteenth massacre so far this year in the US.





