Italy exceeds 100,000 daily cases of Covid-19 | News

The Italian Ministry of Health registered 132,274 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, exceeding 100,000 daily infections for the first time after five months of epidemic decline.

In this sense, the health authorities specified that the country is going through a new wave of the pandemic, with a total of 464,732 tests carried out to detect the disease.

Likewise, the entity indicated that the positivity rate increased by 28.4 percent; while the number of hospitalizations increased by 20 people, for a total of 323 admissions to intensive care units.

In another order, specialists reported a total of 94 people who died from the disease during the day.

According to the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, the country is in a positive and manageable phase, for which reason there is no restrictive measure under study on the Government’s table.

It is worth specifying that, since the beginning of the disease, the country reports 18,938,771 people positive for Covid-19, and the number of deaths amounts to 168,698.

