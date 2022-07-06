UN reveals risks associated with Covid-19 in the world | News

The Covid-19 pandemic not only triggered a new health problem on a global scale, but also affected access to employment, indebtedness, violence in many of its manifestations and access to education for minors, according to a recent study published by the United Nations (UN).

The results of the investigation, collected in the report entitled “Rethinking the risks in times of Covid-19”, show how the pandemic “has been tremendously difficult for many people around the world“, who had been dealing for some time “with the devastating effects of climate change, as well as other challenges such as political instability and conflict.”

To develop the study, the United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS) together with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (Unddr) selected locations in Ecuador, Bangladesh, Togo, India and Indonesia to identify the effects caused by Covid-19 in different geographical and social areas.

In all cases, the investigation revealed clear ripple effects that cascaded through communities, sectors and systems, exacerbating pre-existing risks and creating new ones.

The experience in the overcrowded Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil showed that the restriction order imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic affected families living in overcrowded conditions more than those with more comfortable living conditions. At the same time, it showed that the dependency relationships established with world trade centers build or reinforce certain vulnerabilities.

The study in Bangladesh focused on the city of Cox’s Bazar, where the largest refugee camp on the planet is located, a territory marked by the fragilities imposed by the social gap that existed before the pandemic period. In Togo, a country with extreme levels of poverty, the analysis addressed the levels of interrelationships that Covid-19 produced between rural and urban areas, and national and international due to maritime trade.

Likewise, in the Indian region of Sundarbans, the passage of a tropical cyclone coupled with the increase in positive cases for Covid-19 has created “cascading risks that lead to worrying long-term effects”; Meanwhile, the pandemic in Indonesia caused a collapse in health systems, negative impacts on the economy and “domino effects associated with debt, poverty and inequalities.”

The multiple case study clearly refers that the contemporary world is experiencing a process of interconnection, through systems that bring associated risks that have revealed and reinforced vulnerabilities throughout society.

In the same way, the report specifies that the economic consequences of the conflict in Ukraine reflect that the world depends on a complex and fragile network of interconnected factors. This statement is due to the fact that Ukraine and Russia are among the main producers of cereals and fertilizers on an international scale, the increase in the cost of food has led to greater food insecurity.

The UN report shows that it is time to understand systemic risks more deeply, since the occurrence of certain events can trigger other risks and disorders, which often cannot be foreseen.

Likewise, it reveals that the management of these risks must be integrated into the ways in which those responsible for proposing, planning and executing policies face risk management, in order to establish stronger, more equitable and happier societies at the international level.





