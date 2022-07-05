The head of the ruling party of South Korea received the Ukrainian delegation in Seoul

SEOUL, July 5 – RIA Novosti. Chairman of South Korea’s ruling Civil Force Party Lee Jung Suk met with a Ukrainian parliamentary delegation in Seoul and discussed measures to support Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reports.

The meeting took place in the South Korean parliament about a month after a delegation from the Civil Force Party, led by Lee Jung Suk, made a week-long visit to Ukraine, including a visit to Kyiv and a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by MP Andriy Nikolaenko, who previously served in the Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the Ukrainian side expressed gratitude for the $100 million humanitarian aid that South Korea promised to provide, and also expressed hope for South Korea’s participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, especially in areas such as nuclear energy and semiconductors.

“We need South Korea’s help in various fields… South Korea became a major economy thanks to the help of many countries through the United Nations about 70 years ago, and Ukraine needs such help now,” Nikolaenko told reporters after the meeting.

It is reported that Lee Jung Suk promised that he would once again convey to the South Korean government a request from Kyiv to provide Ukraine with arms assistance.

At the moment, South Korea maintains its position that humanitarian aid will be provided to Ukraine, weapons will not be included. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea reported that indirect methods of providing weapons are also not being considered at the moment.

The delegation plans to return to Ukraine on Friday.