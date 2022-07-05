Romanian president warns of difficult times due to crises

CHISINAU, July 5 – RIA Novosti. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the country is facing hard times due to the energy and food crisis, so the population should be patient, and the government will try to help those who need it.

“The energy crisis is not over, they also talk about the food crisis, which does not affect us directly, but if prices rise all over the world , then the same thing awaits us. We need to prepare for difficult times, although these crises were not provoked by us,” Yohannis stated at a press conference.

According to him, the population “needs to have patience”, and the government will take measures to support the population in all areas, as well as to support the economy. “This is our plan to get through difficult times,” Iohannis said.

A number of Western countries have introduced several packages of sanctions against the Russian Federation due to the situation in Ukraine. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, speaking about the consequences of sanctions against the Russian Federation, said that they would lead to a full-fledged international food crisis with the prospect of starvation in individual countries.