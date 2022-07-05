World

Latvia proposes to return compulsory military service

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 5 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Latvia proposes to return compulsory military service within five years, starting from 2023, LSM reports, citing Defense Minister Artis Pabriks.
“From 2023, the Ministry of Defense proposes to gradually introduce a mandatory National Defense Service in Latvia. It is envisaged that after a five-year transition period, service will become mandatory for men aged 18 to 27,” the message says.
Such a procedure must be approved by the Sejm. If approved, recruitment will take place twice a year – on January 1 and July 1, the term of service will be 11 months and one month will be allocated for vacation.
According to the agency, the plan of the Ministry of Defense provides that conscripts will be able to choose one of four types of service: service in the state defense, in the National Guard of the Home Guard, courses for commanders in higher education or alternative service.
June 29, 15:12

Global Times: NATO is ready to sacrifice the Baltics

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Chinese Foreign Ministry asked the US a rhetorical question

25 mins ago

Kneissl confirms she left Austria because of threats

41 mins ago

UAE to open region’s first virtual hospital, media write

57 mins ago

Two UN peacekeepers killed in car explosion in Mali

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.