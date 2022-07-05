MOSCOW, July 5 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Latvia proposes to return compulsory military service within five years, starting from 2023, LSM reports, citing Defense Minister Artis Pabriks.

“From 2023, the Ministry of Defense proposes to gradually introduce a mandatory National Defense Service in Latvia. It is envisaged that after a five-year transition period, service will become mandatory for men aged 18 to 27,” the message says.

Such a procedure must be approved by the Sejm. If approved, recruitment will take place twice a year – on January 1 and July 1, the term of service will be 11 months and one month will be allocated for vacation.

According to the agency, the plan of the Ministry of Defense provides that conscripts will be able to choose one of four types of service: service in the state defense, in the National Guard of the Home Guard, courses for commanders in higher education or alternative service.