The Chinese Foreign Ministry asked the US a rhetorical question
MOSCOW, July 5 – RIA Novosti. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian appealed to Twitter to the US with a question about the number of US military bases in different countries.
“And who is the real threat to global peace here?” the diplomat asked rhetorically.
He noted that the United States has about 750 bases in at least 80 countries, as well as 173,000 military personnel stationed in 159 states.
Users in the comments actively supported the representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
“The United States still wants to have a military base in Ukraine. Therefore, the conflict has escalated,” the commentator noted.
“Obviously they are a threat. <…> The United States devastated Afghanistan, Vietnam, Iraq, Syria and some African countries, plundering their wealth,” the second one supported him.
“The only ones that threaten the world right now are the US, the UK and the EU,” added another.
At the end of last year, Russia published draft agreements with the US and NATO on security guarantees. Among Moscow’s demands were a refusal to further expand the alliance to the east, to join Ukraine and to establish military bases in post-Soviet countries. In addition, it was about the non-deployment of strike weapons near the borders of Russia and the withdrawal of alliance forces in Eastern Europe to the positions of 1997. The US and NATO refused to consider the Russian proposals.
