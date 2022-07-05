World

The Chinese Foreign Ministry asked the US a rhetorical question

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 5 – RIA Novosti. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian appealed to Twitter to the US with a question about the number of US military bases in different countries.

“And who is the real threat to global peace here?” the diplomat asked rhetorically.

He noted that the United States has about 750 bases in at least 80 countries, as well as 173,000 military personnel stationed in 159 states.
Users in the comments actively supported the representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
July 3, 02:04

Media: the situation in Ukraine divided NATO into three camps

“The United States still wants to have a military base in Ukraine. Therefore, the conflict has escalated,” the commentator noted.
“Obviously they are a threat. <…> The United States devastated Afghanistan, Vietnam, Iraq, Syria and some African countries, plundering their wealth,” the second one supported him.
“The only ones that threaten the world right now are the US, the UK and the EU,” added another.
At the end of last year, Russia published draft agreements with the US and NATO on security guarantees. Among Moscow’s demands were a refusal to further expand the alliance to the east, to join Ukraine and to establish military bases in post-Soviet countries. In addition, it was about the non-deployment of strike weapons near the borders of Russia and the withdrawal of alliance forces in Eastern Europe to the positions of 1997. The US and NATO refused to consider the Russian proposals.
00:48

In Britain, they found a weak spot in NATO associated with Russia



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Latvia proposes to return compulsory military service

9 mins ago

Kneissl confirms she left Austria because of threats

41 mins ago

UAE to open region’s first virtual hospital, media write

57 mins ago

Two UN peacekeepers killed in car explosion in Mali

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.