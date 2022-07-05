Kneissl confirms she left Austria because of threats

VIENNA, July 5 – RIA Novosti. Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl confirmed to RIA Novosti that she left the country because of constant death threats she received.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that Kneissl had emigrated from Austria and was not giving interviews.

“Yes, all the time, that’s why I left Austria. Definitely not of my own free will,” she answered the question of whether she really received threats.

At the same time, the ex-Foreign Minister did not answer whether what is happening is related to her activities in Russia or the Ukrainian crisis.

Earlier, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on former European politicians to leave their positions in Russian companies. In addition, they called for them to be included in the EU sanctions lists. At the same time, the EP resolutions on foreign policy issues are not binding, but other institutions should listen to the opinion of MEPs.

Kneissl left the board of directors of Rosneft on May 20, in which she held the position of an independent director. A similar decision was made by Gerhard Schroeder, who served as chairman. He also withdrew his consent to be nominated to the board of directors of Gazprom.

Earlier, the DPA agency, citing sources, reported that the Bundestag budget committee supported by a majority vote the deprivation of Schroeder of some of the privileges granted to the former head of government of the country. This decision was made against the backdrop of criticism from his party comrades-in-arms due to the ex-chancellor’s close ties with Russia, in particular, work for Russian companies.