UAE to open region’s first virtual hospital, media write

DOHA, July 5 – RIA Novosti. The private medical company Thumbay Group from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to open the first virtual hospital in the Gulf region in October in the Emirates, the Emirati English-language newspaper Khaleej Times reported.
According to the company’s plans, the hospital will be a full-fledged virtual medical institution, where artificial intelligence technologies will be widely used, and patients will be able to use avatars to communicate with doctors. The pharmacists in the hospital pharmacy will be informed in advance which drugs the patients have come for. People with disabilities will be treated at home using virtual technologies, and for seriously ill patients, special technologies will recreate a home environment in the hospital.
The UAE aims to become one of the world leaders in the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, in particular in the field of medicine. So, they built a special medical town in Dubai, which consists of several zones – clinical, health, hospital, balneological.
New hotels to be opened in the UAE, which should appeal to Russians

