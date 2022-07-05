Two UN peacekeepers killed in car explosion in Mali

UN, July 5 – RIA Novosti. Two UN peacekeepers were killed and five more were injured when a car hit a mine in northern Mali, according to the UN peacekeeping mission in the country (MINUSMA).

“This morning, an armored vehicle from a MINUSMA logistics convoy hit a mine in the Tessalit-Gao direction. According to the first reports, as a result of this attack, two peacekeepers died from their injuries, and five more were seriously injured,” the mission said in a statement.

MINUSMA condemned the attack, noting that it could constitute a war crime under international law.

The armed conflict in Mali between government forces and militants of various separatist and Islamist groups began in 2012. The situation in the country escalated due to the situation in Libya after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi. To contain the confrontation in Mali, a UN peacekeeping mission was deployed, which is regularly attacked by militants.