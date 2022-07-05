World

Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
Less than a minute

MOSCOW, July 5 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a telephone conversation confirmed their intention to strengthen the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance, the Kremlin press service reports.
“Some topical issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including in the trade and economic sphere. Mutual disposition to further strengthen the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance was confirmed,” the report says.
It is noted that Russia expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of Uzbekistan to stabilize the situation in Karakalpakstan. The parties also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts.
Yesterday, 16:44

The Foreign Ministry commented on the situation in Uzbekistan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Two UN peacekeepers killed in car explosion in Mali

7 mins ago

China confirms Blinken’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the G20

39 mins ago

South Korea will work to restore Ukraine

55 mins ago

The head of the UN OHCHR admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine violated humanitarian law

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.