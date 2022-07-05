Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, July 5 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a telephone conversation confirmed their intention to strengthen the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance, the Kremlin press service reports.

“Some topical issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including in the trade and economic sphere. Mutual disposition to further strengthen the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance was confirmed,” the report says.

It is noted that Russia expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of Uzbekistan to stabilize the situation in Karakalpakstan. The parties also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts.