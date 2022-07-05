China confirms Blinken’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the G20

BEIJING, July 5 – RIA Novosti. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian confirmed the planned meeting between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting to be held this week in Indonesia, saying that the parties will discuss major international and regional issues.

“According to the agreement between the Chinese and American sides, Wang Yi will meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during the upcoming meeting (G20 ministers – ed.) to exchange views on current issues of Sino-US relations, as well as on major international and regional issues,” – said Zhao Lijian, whose words are quoted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat also said that on the sidelines of the G20 events, Wang Yi had other bilateral meetings planned, including with the heads of foreign affairs departments of a number of large states, as well as with representatives of regional organizations.